Ventilator use causing death of COVID-19 patients

Wednesday, 15 April, 2020 - 17:34

Covid -19 has been associated with an alarming number of aged care patient deaths throughout the world but there is also a "silent ‘ killer of Covid -19 patients and that is the ubiquitous use of mechanical ventilators to treat infected patients.

A review of the scientific literature suggests that aged patients receiving mechanical ventilator treatment to assist their breathing have up to 80% chance of contracting life threatening lung infections including pneumonia.

However an Audit of the Ventilator Acquired Pneumonia (VAP) rate at Middlemore Hospital Auckland revealed a VAP rate of 90% when patient’s received ventilatory support for more than 3 days.

Worldwide there has been a push to manufacture and distribute more ventilators but this may be actually making things worse.

Well-meaning philanthropist Sam Morgan fronted money to purchase ventilators for New Zealand hospitals however following lessons learnt doctors around the world are moving away from using the potentially life threatening breathing machines when they can.

The reason is that more and more hospitals have reported unusually high death rates for coronavirus patients on ventilators.

Mechanical ventilators push oxygen into patients whose lungs are failing. Using the machines involves sedating a patient and sticking a tube into the throat. Deaths in such sick patients are common with 80 per cent or more of coronavirus patients placed on the machines in New York City have died, state and city officials say.

"Higher-than-normal ventilator associated death rates also have been reported elsewhere in the US," said Dr Albert Rizzo, the American Lung Association's chief medical officer." and a study in Wuhan, the Chinese city where the disease first emerged, said 86 per cent died on ventilators."

The evolving treatments highlight the fact that doctors are still learning the best way to manage a virus that emerged only months ago.

"We know that mechanical ventilation is not benign," said Dr Eddy Fan, an expert on respiratory treatment at Toronto General Hospital. "One of the most important findings in the last few decades is that medical ventilation can worsen lung injury - so we have to be careful how we use it."

Only a few weeks ago in New York City, coronavirus patients who came in quite sick were routinely placed on ventilators to keep them breathing, said Dr Joseph Habboushe, an emergency medicine doctor who works in Manhattan hospitals.

But increasingly, physicians are trying other measures first to try and stem the deaths associated with mechanical ventilators.

All these deaths are tragic and totally preventable.

Working in Nepal over the past three decades Sir Ray Avery said "I have seen how Nepalese doctors have saved the lives of millions of patients suffering from range of respiratory illnesses from SARS to the normal pneumonia infections associated with cities having some of the worst air quality in the world. All done without any ventilators."

What Nepalese doctors learnt was that if you could contain the respiratory infection to the upper respiratory tract by having the patient sit up in bed and provided ancillary oxygen supplementation by way of low pressure nasal infusion then the infection would not spread to the lungs.

They learnt that using a mechanical ventilator forced the upper respiratory tract infection into the lungs causing fatal infections which could not be treated with antibiotics.

In New York Doctors are learning about how to deal with the covid -19 pandemic and are now trying to keep patients off ventilators as long as possible, and turning to other techniques instead such as giving patients more oxygen through low pressure nose tubes or other devices.

The New York Doctors are learning on the job and using the techniques used in Nepal for the past thirty years.

"If we're able to make them better without mechanical ventilation them, they are more likely to have a better outcome," Habboushe said.

This message is coming though and being formalised by some hospitals.

Dr. James Downar, a specialist the Ottawa Hospital dedicated to critically ill COVID-1 patients and who led the drafting of the Ontario triage protocol said " The strategy, for now, is not to rush to put onto a ventilator".

Dr. Michael Matthay, professor of medicine at UCSF USA who specializes in the care of patients with acute respiratory failure. Say’s that "it’s most worrisome that as the disease progresses ventilators aren’t saving people."

New Zealand can learn from the rest of the world and use mechanical ventilation as the absolute last resort for the treatment of respiratory compromised patients rather than the universal use or mechanical ventilation of all covid -19 patients.

New Zealand has the second highest Hospital Acquired Infection rate in the developed world and the highest rate of Ventilator Acquired infections in our ICU units.

Add to this that 30% of the new covid -19 cases are front line medical staff who have not been issued with the appropriate Personal Protective Equipment then the scene is set for an increased rate of patient deaths and Covid -19 infections in our front line medical staff irrespective of containment of the virus in the general population.