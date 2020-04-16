Sore throat? Flu symptoms? Get checked - Western Waikato Emergency

Thursday, 16 April, 2020 - 15:27

People experiencing respiratory illnesses including sore throats or runny noses should call Healthline on 0800 358 5453.

This guidance follows confirmation of 37 cases across Waipa, Waitomo and Otorohanga districts provided by the Waikato District Health Board yesterday.

Western Waikato Emergency Operating Centre local controller David Simes is encouraging people in the community who feel unwell to get checked.

"The only Community-based Assessment Centre in western Waikato is located at Te Kuiti Hospital and they’ve only had small numbers of people through for checking," said Simes.

"If you have a symptoms of a respiratory illness, like a runny nose, or sore throat, even if you don’t fit all the criteria for COVID-19 symptoms, please get checked at the CBAC."

Te Kuiti Hospital community-based assessment centre has seen 301 people and taken 207 swabs in the 20 days since opening on 27 March.

Confirmed cases across the three Western Waikato districts are 26 in Waipa, 7 in Waitomo and 4 in Otorohanga.

Symptoms of concern include a cough, high temperature (at least 38°C), shortness of breath, sore throat, sneezing and running nose or temporary loss of smell.

If you have any of these symptoms and have recently been overseas, or have been in close contact with someone that may have COVID-19 it is important you are assessed at a CBAC.

Healthline will provide guidance on whether assessment and testing is needed.

"If you can’t get through to Healthline, phone your usual doctor and make a booking for an assessment," Simes added.

"If you still can’t get through, you can go to the centres without talking to anyone if you have symptoms and are concerned you have COVID-19."

People who are awaiting test results are required to self-isolate until results are confirmed. Further support will be provided to people who are confirmed as having COVID-19.

Te Kuiti Hospital drive-thru community-based assessment centre is open from 9am to 3pm daily at 10 Eketone Street, Te Kuiti.

Residents in the western Waikato can also head to the community-based assessment centre located at Claudelands Event Centre in Hamilton.

Stay kind, be considerate

#manaakitanga