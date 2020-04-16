Weleda gifts say thank you to front-line health staff

Thursday, 16 April, 2020 - 16:48

A lot of love and care by the Weleda team has gone into gifts from the company to front-line health staff.

Hawke’s Bay District Health Board acting chief operating officer Chris Ash took delivery of near 200 items of body care products from Weleda managing director Fred Dryburgh.

Weleda is a Havelock North-based company, specialising in natural medicines, skincare and personal care products.

Mr Dryburgh said the gift was his company’s way of saying thank you to the health care teams charged with looking after the community.

"We wanted to let them know we are thinking of them, and that we do appreciate all they are doing. We thought that with all of the hard work and hand washing they are having to do, they could do with a little bit of pampering."

The gifts include hand creams, body lotions, shampoo, men’s body wash and deodorant.

Mr Ash said the gifts were much appreciated and would be distributed to front-line staff, including at the COVID-19 community based assessment centres.

"This generous token of appreciation from Weleda will give a massive boost to all of our teams working across the health and care sector. Whether in the hospital, rest homes, or in primary care, staff are doing a wonderful job and I’m sure they will appreciate knowing they have such great support from our wider community."