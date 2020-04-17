Thankful for amazing response from blood donors - New Zealand Blood Service

Friday, 17 April, 2020 - 17:29

Those in need of blood and blood products across New Zealand continue to be able to rely on the country’s amazing donor community, despite the ongoing COVID-19 Level 4 lockdown.

"On behalf of New Zealand, we are extremely thankful to all our donors who continue to book appointments and donate during the lockdown," says Asuka Burge, New Zealand Blood Service National Marketing and Communications Manager.

"We are hopeful we can continue to maintain healthy blood stock levels throughout the country’s COVID-19 response, but we can’t be complacent. Red blood cells only have a 35-day shelf life, so we still need donors to book appointments to donate blood, plasma and platelets in the upcoming months."

Blood stock levels currently remain at a healthy level.

Demand for blood has shown some reduction due to decrease in hospital activity, but New Zealand Blood Service (NZBS) still needs to collect about 3,500 donations every week to be able to meet demand and be ready for when activity levels return to normal.

It is essential to book an appointment. Regrettably, donors without appointments will be turned away. Appointments help manage the flow and social distancing of people in donor centres at any given time, and allows NZBS to forecast supply, ensuring it is collecting sufficient quantities of blood types and blood products.

Some sites are fully booked in April - donors are asked to use the NZBS app or call 0800 448 325 to find suitable available appointments and to book into May and June.

NZBS is asking donors to let it know if they are unable to make an appointment - this allows the Service to rebook the appointment. All appointments are vitally important to maintaining the country’s blood stock levels.

Plasma donors can donate every two weeks (appointments permitting). Those considering becoming a plasma donor should ask about it when they next donate whole blood https://www.nzblood.co.nz/give-blood/plasma/

Travel to a nearby donor centre or mobile blood drive is considered essential travel

Donor centres and mobile drives are safe places to visit

NZBS is asking donors NOT to travel long distances to get to a donor centres or mobile drive

NZBS is advising donors over 70 years to follow Ministry of Health guidelines and stay safe at home.

PPE face masks are mandatory for all donor floor staff who are in direct contact with donors.

For more information on donating blood during the COVID-19 lockdown, visit https://www.nzblood.co.nz/give-blood/covid-19-updates/. Or to book an appointment to donate visit www.nzblood.co.nz or call 0800 448 325.

NZBS will continue to send out regular updates on blood stock levels during the Level 4 lockdown period. Please note this information is correct as of 17/04/20.