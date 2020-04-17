COVID-19 information for the Tararua District

Friday, 17 April, 2020 - 18:44

Yesterday, Central Government announced what the different Alert Levels mean and what this will likely look like for businesses and communities across the country going forward.

On Monday, we will hear again from Central Government with the decision on whether or not the country will transition to Alert Level 3, and we will provide a local update as soon as possible following this. Meanwhile, we wanted to share some information today about the local response and some of the activities that are either in progress or completed. Tararua District Council Emergency Operations Centre (EOC)

The Tararua District Council EOC was activated on 25 March 2020. The focus for the local response has been maintaining essential services and coordinating community welfare needs, as well as planning for social and economic recovery.

Maintaining essential services

It is crucial that we play our role in maintaining essential services - both within Council and across the various sectors of our community. Some of the key activities include (but are not limited to):

Maintaining Council services e.g. delivering water, wastewater and stormwater services, maintaining roads and bridges, essential animal control services, solid waste services (rubbish and recycling)

Operating the Council customer service line - providing support and advice with COVID-19 related issues and answering general council enquiries

Maintaining the Council website and Facebook with localised information

Supporting essential service providers and essential businesses - such as supermarkets, pharmacies and social agencies - through providing advice, supplying PPE and linking to volunteers/volunteer networks

Coordinating community welfare needs

Our Welfare Team have been humbled by the positive response and willingness to help from agencies across the district. We’d like to acknowledge the support of everyone we are working with to coordinate the local response. Some of the key activities include (but are not limited to):

Responding to requests for support that are received through the regional welfare helpline, Freephone 0800 725 678. Use of the helpline is increasing, with the majority of requests relating to food - e.g. topping up supplies at local Food Banks, assistance with grocery shopping for "at risk" or "vulnerable people, and referrals to agencies to provide food parcels.

Calls to people over 70 have been taking place across the district. Please remember to check on your neighbour or any friends who may be isolated or on their own. Coordinating with community agencies across the district. These agencies are working hard to ensure that people in the Tararua District are staying safe in their home with a network of activities to provide food and essential items during lockdown. Planning for social and economic recovery

Recovery planning is well underway and we are currently developing communications to share our approach to recovery and our draft recovery plan with the public. More information to come. Some of the key activities include (but are not limited to):

Identifying "shovel ready" projects that are focused on providing future job opportunities and submitting these to the Crown Infrastructure Partners (CIP)

Identifying immediate opportunities to better understand the economic climate to enable us to develop support measures Next update

The next update will be provided as soon as possible following the Central Government’s pending announcement on Monday 20 April. In the meantime, we’ve included below some of the important numbers that you can call for support, advice and information:

For all information relating to COVID-19, visit https://covid19.govt.nz or Freephone 0800 779 997 (8am-1am, 7 days a week).

For assistance with accessing household goods and services, Freephone 0800 725 678.

For assistance with Council services, call 06 374 4080 or 06 376 0110.

For any medical concerns, Freephone Healthline 0800 358 5453.

For support with grief, anxiety, distress or mental wellbeing, you can call or text 1737 - free, anytime - to talk with a trained counsellor. Available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.