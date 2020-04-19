Covid-19 cases remain at 41 in Hawke’s Bay - 22 now recovered

Sunday, 19 April, 2020 - 15:06

Twenty two out of 41 people with COVID-19 in Hawke’s Bay have since recovered.

The region’s total remains at 41 with no new cases reported by the Ministry of Health today.

Medical Officer of Health Dr Rachel Eyre continues to encourage anyone with cold or flu-like symptoms, even mild, to call their doctor or Healthline on 0800 358 5453 to be assessed for COVID-19 testing. Symptoms include: a fever, cough, sore throat, shortness of breath, a runny nose or loss of smell. -