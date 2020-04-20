Shanghai and Southern NZ medical professionals share COVID-19 expertise

Monday, 20 April, 2020 - 18:17

Dunedin’s close sister city ties with Shanghai have helped Southern frontline medical professional tap into the knowledge and experience of Chinese medical experts fighting COVID-19.

An online ‘Shanghai - Southern NZ COVID-19 Prevention and Control Video Conference’ took place on 17 April. The conference included specialists such as Shanghai Pulmonary Hospital’s Dr. Xu Jinfu, an expert in respiratory diseases who sits on China’s national Covid-19 directing team.

During the two-hour session Dr Xu Jinfu and the Deputy Director of the Shanghai Center for Disease Control and Prevention, Sun Xiaodong, answered a broad range of questions raised by around 30 frontline medical professionals and staff from Southern DHB.

Topics included tracing suspected cases, testing asymptomatic carriers, improving diagnostic accuracy, enhancing personal protective equipment (PPE) and evaluating cytokine storm (inflammatory responses).

Dunedin City Council’s Enterprise Dunedin Director John Christie, who also attended, says, "This conference underscores the real value of fostering genuinely close international relationships. Dunedin’s sister city relationship with Shanghai includes areas of medical research and, right now, it provides us with access to a level of expertise we may not otherwise have. Sharing knowledge mutually helps with speeding our populations’ and our economies’ recovery from the effects of COVID-19."

The conference was initiated via sister city ties between Dunedin and Shanghai. It was jointly sponsored by the Chinese Consulate-General in Christchurch, Shanghai Foreign Affairs Office, Shanghai Municipal Health Commission, and the Southern District Health Board (SDHB).