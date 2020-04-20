CEO update - Canterbury DHB

Monday, 20 April, 2020 - 18:07

A word from Chief Executive David Meates

David gives a special shoutout to the staff of Burwood Hospital’s Ward GG, who have been working in a challenging environment providing complex care to frail, elderly people, including end of life care. He also thanks the teams that have supported and continue to support Ward GG staff, helping to ensure they can continue to give high quality care. David also highlights how our health system will respond when we move from Alert Level 4 down to Alert Level 3 next week.

