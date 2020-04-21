Tuesday, 21 April, 2020 - 13:22

On the back of an unprecedented 8,823 Covid-19 tests processed over the weekend, Medical Laboratory Professionals Week has begun, and New Zealanders everywhere are reminded of the importance of our laboratory workforce.

Medical Laboratory Professionals include phlebotomists, laboratory technicians, scientists and scientific officers who together contribute to over 80% of patient diagnoses. However, due to the nature of their work - mostly away from the front-line of patient contact - they often go unnoticed for the work they are doing. One of the things that has come out of these extraordinary times is just how critically important laboratory professionals are.

In little over a month, New Zealand’s medical laboratory workforce have processed over 80,000 tests for Covid-19, with an average of over 2300 tests per day. "Whether we contribute as a phlebotomist, a technician, a scientist or a scientific officer, we are all part of the lab teams working tirelessly across the country to play our part in protecting your health, by throwing a diagnostic light on how and where transmission of Covid-19 has occurred in New Zealand." says APEX Medical Laboratory Workers Divisional President, Bryan Raill.

"Medical Laboratory Professionals Week April 19-25 2020 has come at a very opportune time this year. I am so proud of all our laboratory workers and the part we are playing in our unique national effort to eliminate Covid-19 in New Zealand" Bryan adds.