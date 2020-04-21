A message of aroha from the NZ exercise industry

Tuesday, 21 April, 2020 - 15:59

On an average week thousands of New Zealanders head to their local exercise facility and work out with their personal trainer or group exercise instructor. New Zealanders work out in a range of facilities from big gyms, to small studios and community facilities, through to outdoor venues. These workouts and interactions increase not just our physical health, but also mental health and social connections.

Like you, we are all in our homes, uncertain, and a little bit apprehensive of what the future holds. We also miss our regular members and participants- we hope you are keeping safe and well. For those of you in essential services, thank you for keeping us safe, and fed.

The exercise industry in New Zealand is supported by a couple of key organisations - the Exercise Association of NZ who provide advocacy, resources and events, and REPs, the NZ Register of Exercise Professionals (REPs) who manage standards to keep you safe while you exercise. At the moment these two organisations are working together to support facilities and trainers, making sure they are able to stay safe, and in business. Once this is all over we want to have exercise businesses and exercise professionals open to keep you moving.

We know that for you, like us, physical activity and exercise in a gym or with a trainer is time out from the stresses of life. We are grateful that we play such a positive role in your lives. We are lucky that our ‘jobs’ get to provide so much positive benefit. While not essential services right now, we understand some of you will be missing your essential time out.

And we know that many New Zealanders are keen to get back to some of the new normal when gyms and exercise options reopen at alert level 2. The good news is that exercise providers in New Zealand will have some of the most comprehensive safety practices anywhere globally - from contact tracing, through to clear protocols on everything phone physical distancing to hand gels and cleaning processes. So when you go back - things will be different, but as much as possible they will be "the same".

While we are not working face to face with you, many facilities, trainers and instructors are still operating with a range of services online from one on one sessions through to group workouts. We encourage you to go online and see what is available to keep you moving.

Thank you for supporting the New Zealand exercise industry. We value having you in our lives and in our businesses, and look forward to continuing to connect with you in the virtual world for now, and then reconnecting with you again in the future.

Stay well, keep moving and know we care.