Paerangi launches digital support platform for community - Hapai Te Hauora

Wednesday, 22 April, 2020 - 08:32

A collective of MÄori organisations have launched a new digital platform to support whÄnau in TÄmaki Makaurau whÄnau during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Paerangi (www.paerangi.nz) is an online information and referral centre designed specifically for whÄnau hauÄ (whÄnau with impairments), nga marae and kaumÄtua.

Paerangi is considered the first of its kind in Aotearoa, particularly in how it provides information in audio and text conversational English, Te Reo and NZ Sign Language.

It offers online, social media and telecommunications for COVID-19 official information and a directory of support which is simple, easy to find and whÄnau-relevant. This includes referrals for health, housing and job loss advice to information around tikanga and tangihanga. There is also a support/information phone line (0800 100 132).

It has been created in collaboration with Te Roopu Waiora, Te KÅtahi Ä TÄmaki and Te Ohonga and has volunteer support from across the public and private sector, including HÄpai te Hauora.

HÄpai te Hauora CEO, Selah Hart, states that New Zealand’s COVID-19 response has highlighted the importance of providing a dedicated platform for MÄori communities to ensure they are receiving the care they need. "HÄpai is supporting this kaupapa because the true measure of how well we’re doing as a country is how we support our most vulnerable. And we know we can be doing better. Keeping whÄnau and communities supported, informed and connected is the priority".

As Pou Tuara for Paerangi, Tania Kingi says one of the challenges for some communities during the early stages of the pandemic has been processing the overload of information around COVID-19.

"The information is already overwhelming to most New Zealanders but to some communities, it can be confusing and downright challenging to understand what to do, where to get help and how."

Tania says that although the focus right now is on COVID-19, the intention is for Paerangi to be a centre of accessible information for all whÄnau now and in the future: "Paerangi is designed to take that information, be it key Government information or a frontline service from a marae in South Auckland, and relay it in a way which is simple, relatable and easy to find. In essence, if we make it accessible for whÄnau hauÄ then it’s inclusive of all."

Visit www.paerangi.nz

About Paerangi: Paerangi is a MÄori-led, collaborative response to COVID-19 from three

organisations in Tamaki Makaurau:

- Te Kotahi a Tamaki: a collective of 36 marae in the Auckland region

- Te Roopu Waiora: a consumer organisation founded and governed by whÄnau haua

- Te Ohonga: Kaumatua and MÄori cultural advisors supporting the health sector

Paerangi is also supported by: Hapai Te Hauora, KÄhui TÅ« Kaha, Auckland Council, The Southern Initiative, Te Puni KÅkiri, Auckland DHB, Waitemata DHB, Ministry of Social Development, Ora Kura Digital Marketing, Kai-kÅrero Ä rotarota, Kiwa Digital, Ratana Graphics, MÄori Television, Findex, Auckland Mortuary Services, Tipene Funeral Services, Wordsworth Interpreting, Te RÅpÅ« Whakakaupapa UrutÄ, WhÄnau Turi o Aotearoa, Egoli Ltd.