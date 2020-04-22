Iwi chairs encourage: Move together, act as one, do the right thing

Wednesday, 22 April, 2020 - 15:14

The Pandemic Response Group commends the Government on their decision to move the country out of Alert Level 4 to Alert Level 3 by midnight, next Monday 27 April 2020.

Such unprecedented times demanded unprecedented actions, and the country is fortunate to have exceptional leadership and foresight to guide us through a period of uncertainty.

However, the biggest hero of the day is each and every person in Aotearoa who stayed the course to help save lives and do all they could to eliminate the Covid-19 virus. The commitment and high compliance exercised by every single person is no less than outstanding.

Four weeks ago, the Government informed us our country would elevate to Alert Level 4, and we would all be going into self-isolation within 48 hours for the next four weeks. Saving the lives of whÄnau, hapÅ«, iwi, hapori remained at the heart of our every intention. It was an amazing feat, and one everyone should be proud of.

As we move into recovery and out of the most critical period of this pandemic, we must continue to keep our wits about us and exercise caution.

Mike Smith, co-chair of the Pandemic Response Group, urges whÄnau to be vigilant "We cannot be complacent. Whilst running out into the streets to hug everybody might be your immediate reaction to the watering down of restrictions, we are not yet completely out of the woods. Move together, act as one, do the right thing."

We acknowledge that the lockdown restrictions of the last month have been challenging, but we encourage everyone to remember that we are not completely in the clear yet. We are still at Alert Level 4 until next week, and would like to reiterate that the same commonsense and habits we have formed during lockdown, continue into Alert Level 3.

Over the next three weeks, rigorous sentinel testing will continue as parts of our communities begin to return to mahi and kura, from next Tuesday and Wednesday. Many will choose to stay home and maintain their bubbles, and we encourage whÄnau to respect the right for others to do that.

We know from watching other economies across the world, that leaving self-isolation prematurely has seen the virus flare up again, forcing countries to return to their bubbles and for longer. We don’t want that to happen here in Aotearoa.

"We are considering how to repair the damage done to our economy, and are developing innovative forward looking economic projects that protect the environment and create jobs," says Ngahiwi Tomoana chairman of Ngati Kahungunu iwi and leader of the National Iwi Chairs Forums economic development group.

The Pandemic Response Group acknowledges the importance of economic recovery, but we will only reap success with our health and wellbeing intact.

Debbie Ngarewa - Packer, Kaiarataki of Ngati Ruanui adds, "There have been many challenges faced by iwi in overcoming obstacles to achieving equity in the delivery of social services on the ground. However we are resilient and have an established track record of providing for our peoples needs."

Looking after people is the endgame. Our collective behaviour is collective responsibility and collective action. Individual carelessness is the threat to our wellbeing and sustainability. Move together, act as one, do the right thing. That is our overarching message. Kia kaha tÄtou.