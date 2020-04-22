TOT BIOPHARM drug reach endpoint in Phase III clinical trial

Wednesday, 22 April, 2020 - 16:16

TOT BIOPHARM International Company Limited ("TOT BIOPHARM" or the "Company"; stock code: 1875.HK) is pleased to announce that the randomized Phase III clinical trial of TAB008 (Pusintin) has recently reached the predefined primary endpoint. The Company will continue to push forward the new drug application (NDA) of TAB008 (Pusintin) as scheduled.

Ms. Yeh Huang, Chun Ying, General Manager of TOT BIOPHARM, said, "We are very excited about the Phase III Clinical Trial of TAB008 (Pusintin) reaching the predefined primary endpoint. There are many combination therapies and other opportunities for expansion of indications which can be explored by TAB008 (Pusintin) in the future, which could fulfill the needs of an enormous number of patients. After the commercialization of TAB008 (Pusintin), it is expected to create more profits for us. In the future, we will continue to develop new anti-tumor drug products with high technological barriers and economic value, providing an appropriate and affordable product portfolio."