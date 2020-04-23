Whakatane COVID-19 assessment centre new opening hours from 27 April

Thursday, 23 April, 2020 - 12:54

The WhakatÄne COVID-19 assessment centre will be changing its opening hours from Monday 27 April.

The Community Based Assessment Centre (CBAC), based at WhakatÄne War Memorial Hall, will be opening daily (except Sunday) from 9am-12.30pm starting Monday.

New opening hours: WhakatÄne CBAC, at WhakatÄne War Memorial Hall, Short Street

From, and including, Monday 27 April:

Monday-Saturday 9am-12.30pm

Sunday Closed

Bay of Plenty Community Based Health Services Lead Dr Joe Bourne said the move was in anticipation of, and a response to, an increase in demand for services.

"Since we have been given a timetable for a reduction in Alert Level, and with the ongoing messages that anyone with the slightest cough or cold should get an assessment, we’ve seen increased demand at our assessment centres.

"Following on from previous statements made when we see, or anticipate, increased demand we will increase our capacity. We want this service to be as accessible as possible for our community, whilst also making best use of our resources, and we will therefore be open every day apart from Sundays in WhakatÄne from 9am-12.30pm.

"Depending on what’s happening within our communities as we move forward we will continue to flex with demand and amend opening hours accordingly. I would like to say that we’re really grateful to the community for their understanding with this approach."

The WhakatÄne assessment centre is closed today (Thursday 23 April), open on Friday 24 April 9am-12.30pm and Saturday 25 April 10am-4pm, and closed on Sunday 26 April, before the new opening times begin on Monday.

While CBACs continue to support our healthcare system by assessing and treating people with, for example, coughs, colds and sore throat, general practice remains open and able to assess all other types of health issues.

For information on CBACs, the latest health updates relating to COVID-19, plus answers to frequently asked questions, go to covid19.bopdhb.govt.nz