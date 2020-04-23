No change in procedure under lockdown level three - NZBS

Thursday, 23 April, 2020 - 16:08

As New Zealand prepares to move into lockdown level 3, New Zealand Blood Service (NZBS) has confirmed that safety remains its primary focus.

"Donors at our donor centres and mobile drives will see no change in our processes and procedures as we transition into lockdown level 3,’says Asuka Burge, New Zealand Blood Service National Marketing and Communications Manager.

"All the precautions that we have implemented will stay in place, and it is still essential to book an appointment to donate. We are forecasting a slight rise in demand for red cells, when compared to the previous weeks under lockdown level 4, as hospital activity begins to increase again."

Blood stock levels currently remain at a healthy level.

NZBS needs to collect about 3,500 donations every week to be able to meet demand and be ready for when activity levels return to normal.

PPE face masks are mandatory for all donor floor staff who are in direct contact with donors.

Donor centres and mobile drives continue to be safe places to visit.

It is essential to book an appointment. Regrettably, donors without appointments will be turned away. Appointments help manage the flow and social distancing of people in donor centres at any given time, and allows NZBS to forecast supply, ensuring it is collecting sufficient quantities of blood types and blood products.

Donors are asked to use the NZBS app or call 0800 448 325 to find suitable available appointments and to book into May and June.

NZBS is asking donors to let it know if they are unable to make an appointment - this allows the Service to rebook the appointment. All appointments are vitally important to maintaining the country’s blood stock levels.

Plasma donors can donate every two weeks (appointments permitting). Those considering becoming a plasma donor should ask about it when they next donate whole blood https://www.nzblood.co.nz/give-blood/plasma/

Travel to a nearby donor centre or mobile blood drive is considered essential travel

NZBS is asking donors to stay regional and NOT to travel long distances to get to a donor centre or mobile drive.

NZBS is advising donors over 70 years to follow Ministry of Health guidelines and stay safe at home.