'FDA grants BTX 1801 Qualified Infectious Disease Product designation status'

Friday, 24 April, 2020 - 13:09

Botanix Pharmaceuticals (ASX:BOT) has today announced the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Office has granted a Qualified Infectious Disease Product (QIDP) designation for its first antibacterial platform product, BTX 1801.

BTX 1801 is the first cannabinoid-based program to receive the designation, which represents a strong endorsement of the data we have collected to date. Our focus is currently on preventing post-surgical infections, but we hope to test the capabilities of synthetic cannabinoid for fighting antibiotic resistance more broadly too - a major global issue in healthcare.

QIDP status entitles BTX 1801 up to an extra five years of regulatory exclusivity for the prevention of post-surgical infections, as well as eligibility for fast-track status and priority FDA review. Our Phase 2a clinical study for BTX 1801 is primed to resume recruitment as soon as travel restrictions ease, targeting study completion in 3Q CY2020.

Our ultimate goal is to develop novel solutions for antibiotic resistance, which President of the Australian Society for Antimicrobials, Chair of the Australian Group on Antimicrobial Resistance and Chair of Public Health at Murdoch University Professor Geoffrey Coombs, says are "desperately needed in surgical settings."

If you have any questions about this platform opportunity and the QIDP designation specifically, please don’t hesitate to contact our team via the details below.