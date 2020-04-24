FAQ: Parliament during Covid-19 alert level three

Friday, 24 April, 2020 - 19:25

Parliament will resume while New Zealand is under COVID-19 alert level three, however precautions will still be taken during sittings of the House.

Below are answers to some questions about what is expected to happen in Parliament during this time.

New Zealand’s COVID-19 alert level will be lowered to level 3 at 11.59 p.m. on Monday, 27 April, and will remain in place for at least two weeks.

Parliament will resume sitting on 28 April. Although this is the start of a scheduled three-week sitting block, the House may not follow its normal meeting schedule as all New Zealanders - including our 120 MPs - must still stay at home where possible.

Parliament has not met over the last month while the country has been under alert level 4, but select committees have continued to meet. In particular, the Epidemic Response Committee has met for several hours each week to hear from Ministers, officials and experts about the Government’s response to the epidemic.

In this way, parliamentary oversight and representation have continued during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Frequently asked questions about Parliament during this alert level:

How will the Government be held to account?

How can the rules of Parliament be changed?

Will Parliament meet at all during this alert level?

Parliament will resume on Tuesday 28 April, at 2 p.m. This is the first day in a scheduled three-week sitting block, however sittings of the House will be different in response to COVID-19.

On April 28, the sitting is expected to commence with a ministerial statement, followed by replies from party leaders.

Under COVID-19 alert level 3, only 33 members of Parliament will be allowed to be seated in the Chamber at any one time, so they can maintain physical distancing. Sittings may not follow the normal schedule - in a normal sitting week the House meets on Tuesday and Wednesday from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m., and on Thursday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m, but some sitting days might be shorter than usual.

Here are some other ways this sitting block will be different:

There will be no general debate on Wednesday, 29 April.

There will be no members’ days. There will be an extended sitting dedicated to members’ orders of the day scheduled for a later date, to make up for this lost time.

Proxy votes can be used for the entirety of a party’s membership in the House, instead of the usual 25 percent limit for a party’s proxy votes.

Any bills referred to select committees during this block of sittings can be debated immediately after being reported back to the House, without the normal delay to the third sitting day.

The annual review debate can last no longer than five hours, which is a reduction from the normal time limit of 10 hours (this is an annual reflection on the performance of government organisations over the previous financial year, ahead of the Budget).

Members can lodge their oral questions electronically in advance, rather than on paper as usually happens. This is a way to reduce the need for people to move around and come into the same room.

The Annual Review debate will occur within this sitting block, and the 2020 Budget will be delivered on 14 May, at the start of the annual Budget debate.

Did Parliament meet at all during lockdown?

Parliament adjourned for four weeks while New Zealand was under COVID-19 alert level 4. It missed one three-week sitting block during this adjournment.

Parliament’s last sitting was on 25 March before the alert level was raised to 4, with a very small number of MPs present.

The main items of business for Parliament during that sitting were:

receiving and debating a formal epidemic notice from the Prime Minister,

agreeing to establish an Epidemic Response Committee,

passing three bills so the Government can access the funding it needs and respond to the COVID-19 epidemic,

adopting two sessional orders on written question times for replies and Government responses to committee reports, and

agreeing to adjourn the House until the alert status has been lowered.

Will select committees keep working?

Select committee business will continue during COVID-19 alert level 3 in the same way as it did under level 4:

Select committees will meet remotely using video-conferencing or teleconferencing.

Witnesses and submitters will also be able to provide evidence this way.

Select committees are given deadlines to complete their work on bills and other business (such as annual reviews) before reporting them back to the House.

Deadlines have been extended for some select committees to complete their work on bills before reporting them back to the House. Any changes to deadlines will be updated on the relevant committee webpage on the Parliament website.

Click here to learn more about how select committees will operate under alert level 3.

To find out more about how you can watch select committee meetings, give evidence, or make a submission, click here.

What powers does the Government have under this alert level?

New Zealand has legislation which gives the Government special powers during emergencies so that it can keep making decisions to look after the country, even if Parliament cannot meet.

One of the ways it can do this is through the Epidemic Preparedness Act 2006. This gives the Government the ability to respond to epidemics in New Zealand and their possible consequences. In particular, the Government is accorded powers to modify the application of laws for the purpose of managing the epidemic.

Other relevant laws are the Health Act 1956, which allows for the management of quarantinable diseases, and the Civil Defence Emergency Management Act 2002, which sets out other emergency powers.

How will the Government be held to account under this alert level?

The Epidemic Response Committee was established on 25 March 2020 to consider and report to the House on matters relating to the Government’s management of the COVID-19 epidemic.

While the COVID-19 alert level 4 was in place, the cross-party committee met remotely every Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday morning. It is chaired by the Leader of the Opposition, the Hon Simon Bridges, and consist of 11 members in total, six of whom are Opposition members.

Can any bills be passed under this alert level?

While the House was not sitting, this paused Parliament’s regular legislative programme. Only the House can pass legislation, although select committees can continue to work on bills in the meantime using the special meeting arrangements.

When the House starts sitting again on 28 April, it can resume considering and passing legislation.

How will MPs be able to vote on legislation?

During a normal sitting of the House, a proxy vote is used to record the vote of an MP who can’t be in the Chamber to vote in person. However, there is a limit on the number of proxy votes that can be used during a party vote, which is 25 percent of each party’s MPs.

Because of the alert level in place, MPs are limited in their ability to travel to attend the House. The Business Committee therefore waived the proxy vote limit for the sitting on 25 March. On April 23, the Business Committee agreed to continue waiving this limit for the sitting block ending May 14 so that proxy votes can be used for the entirety of a party’s membership in the House.

How can the rules of Parliament be changed?

The main rules of Parliament are called the "Standing Orders". These outline the normal running of Parliament and its proceedings, but also what Parliament can do in special circumstances. The House usually reviews and amends these rules once every parliamentary term, shortly before the House rises for the general election. But the House also can pass resolutions to make temporary or interim changes to its rules (these are called sessional orders). In recent weeks the House has made a number of changes to its rules to make special arrangements for its business to continue during the epidemic.

Some unusual things can happen even without the rules changing. For example, normally only the House can set the date of its next sitting, but the Speaker was able to call for an early sitting to occur on Wednesday, 25 March (the next sitting was not scheduled until 31 March). This could happen under Standing Order 55(2), which allows the Speaker to recall the House to sit earlier than scheduled, if the Prime Minister informs the Speaker that the early sitting is needed in the public interest.