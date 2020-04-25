Saturday, 25 April, 2020 - 14:13

Today there are five new cases of COVID-19 - made up of three new confirmed cases and two new probable cases - from 6,777 tests completed yesterday.

This is the same number of new cases as reported yesterday. Of the new cases reported today, four are linked to existing clusters, and one is still under investigation.

Three of today’s cases are linked to aged residential facilities - one in Auckland and two in Christchurch and another case is linked to a smaller Waikato cluster. One of the Christchurch cases attributed to a cluster today is the patient who passed away yesterday morning.

The combined total of tests undertaken to date are 115,015.

The combined total of confirmed and probable cases in New Zealand is 1,461, with 1,118 reported as recovered - an increase of 23 on yesterday. 77% of all confirmed and probable cases are now recovered.

Sadly, today we are reporting the death last night of a woman in her 70s in Waitakere hospital who had been transferred from CHT St Margarets Hospital and Rest Home. She is the second resident transferred from CHT St Margarets to Waitakere to pass away.

The woman had underlying health conditions and was a confirmed case of COVID-19.

Waitakere hospital staff were able to support daily visits by a family member in the days prior to their passing.

The family have thanked both the staff at CHT St Margarets and Waitakere hospital for the professional and compassionate care provided to their mother.

The Ministry of Health is asking for the media to respect the privacy of the family at this time.

This is our 18th death from COVID-19 in New Zealand.

There are seven people in hospital, one less than yesterday. This total includes one person in the ICU in Middlemore.

There remain 16 significant clusters - this is unchanged.

A cluster in Wellington of 13 cases linked to a local wedding is now regarded as closed as there has now been 2 incubation periods (28 days) since a case was notified. We expect more clusters to be closed in coming days.

In total, we have recorded 395 people as recovered from COVID-19 who were considered part of a significant cluster.

The Ministry has launched a Facebook campaign called ‘Pass on the Aroha for New Zealanders’ to thank frontline health and disability workers for their tireless efforts on COVID-19.

People can take part and pass on the aroha by creating a video holding a sign of thanks, and tagging their video in a Facebook post with #arohanuihealthheroes.