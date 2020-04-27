Hawke's Bay DHB visitor policy under Alert Level 3

Monday, 27 April, 2020 - 15:04

Hawke’s Bay DHB has freed up restrictions for visitors in Alert Level 3, but some restrictions will remain in place to ensure the safety of patients and staff.

The Alert Level 3 visitor policy does not extend to those coming in for an outpatient appointment, radiology, or laboratory unless they are accompanying a child. Those people, unless they have been advised to bring someone with them or cannot drive, should come alone.

From 11.59pm on Monday 27 April, the following rules will apply to visitors to all of Hawke’s Bay DHB facilities, including Wairoa Hospital and Central Hawke’s Bay’s Medical Centre.

- One designated visitor from the patient’s ‘bubble’ will be permitted entry

- One visit per day between the hours of 1pm-8pm

- Same visitor for the duration of the patient’s stay in hospital

- Visitors will be asked to sign in and give contact details upon arrival

- No visitors under the age of 16 will be permitted entry

The only exceptions to this are:

- A birthing mother can have one designated support person with her throughout her labour and postnatal stay

- Children and babies aged under 16 will be allowed one parent/guardian for their entire stay, that person is their one visitor

- Terminally or severely ill patients may have more than one visitor from the same bubble, one at a time, at the discretion of their Clinical Nurse Manger in consultation with the medical lead

Acting Chief Medical and Dental officer John Gommans said the amended visitor policy would help ensure the on-going safety of vulnerable patients.

"We are in the early stages of dropping down in alert levels and we need to continue to be vigilant and not put patients and staff at any further risk

"For other family members that are not the designated patient’s visitor the DHB has set up virtual visiting so families can stay connected," Dr Gommans said.

Patients can now also use DHB owned iPad to video call family members from a bedside stand using the DHB’s free Wi-Fi.

Anyone who is feeling unwell, for whatever reason should not visit anyone in hospital

For the most accurate and up-to-date information on the coronavirus in New Zealand visit https://covid19.govt.nz .