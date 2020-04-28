Kiwis encouraged to write a thank you letter this International Midwives Day

Tuesday, 28 April, 2020 - 10:42

#DearMidwife, a New Zealand wide campaign launched by lifestyle magazine, OOBY, is encouraging Kiwis to write a letter of thanks to their midwife.

The initiative, which ties in with International Midwives Day on Tuesday 5 May has been organised to thank the nation’s midwives for the incredible job that they do - work that has become even more challenging as a result of coronavirus.

Letters have already been written by a number of well-known New Zealanders, including Newshub presenter, Melissa Chan-Green, TVNZ Political Editor, Jessica Mutch-Mckay, Christian Newman and Mark Edwards of Love From Your Dads and Nature Baby founder, Georgia Faull.

Excerpts include the following from Melissa Chan-Green:

"If it weren't for the quick-thinking of the hospital midwives when my son was born last year, I don't know if he would be with us. How do you even begin to thank someone for that?

Thank you doesn't quite capture my gratitude. I just hope you all know how appreciated you are."

Jen Bell, editor of OOBY Magazine, hopes that the public will jump on board with their own letters of support.

"I am thirty weeks pregnant myself, so I have some idea of how tough it is for our midwives right now," she explains. "Midwifery is already a tough gig but Covid-19 has kicked it up another level. Not only do they have their expectant mothers and new parents to worry about - they also have the extra weight of protecting themselves and their own families on their shoulders."

"I wanted to express my gratitude to my own midwife and have been thinking of a meaningful way to go about that. A handwritten letter appealed as the written word can be so incredibly powerful, especially when it is written from the heart. Then, I thought - why not involve more people and reach even more midwives? I’m hoping it will give them a boost at what is a very difficult time."

Jen will submit the letters to the Midwifery Council of New Zealand on Friday 29 May to share with its members.

Letters can be sent to editor@oobymag.co.nz or posted on social media using the hashtag #DearMidwife. There is no specific guide or wordcount, aside from it being written in a letter format.

To read the letters that have already been submitted, visit oobymag.co.nz/post/international-midwives-day. The page will be updated with new letters on a daily basis.