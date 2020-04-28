Scientists double understanding of genetic risk of melanoma

Tuesday, 28 April, 2020 - 11:48

A global collaboration of scientists has more than doubled the known number of regions on the human genome that influence the risk of developing melanoma.

The research, co-led by QIMR Berghofer, the University of Leeds in the UK, and the National Cancer Institute in the US, has been published today in the prestigious journal Nature Genetics.

Joint study leader and QIMR Berghofer statistical geneticist Associate Professor Matthew Law said the researchers identified 33 new regions of the genome and confirmed another 21 previously reported regions that are linked to a person’s risk of developing melanoma of the skin.

"Two of the new regions have previously been linked to autoimmune disorders, providing further evidence that the immune system plays an important role in a person developing melanoma," Associate Professor Law said.