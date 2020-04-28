Changes to Waikato DHB visitor policy in at Alert Level 3

Tuesday, 28 April, 2020 - 14:04

From 0700 on April 28 a new restricted visitor policy will be in place across all Waikato DHB hospitals.

Alert level 3 visiting restrictions have taken into account guidance provided at a national level, with the health and wellbeing of our patients and staff being our highest priority.

We also recognise how important the support of whÄnau and friends is for our patients.

Visiting hours will be 11am-1.30pm and 4-8pm with additional, temporary restrictions and requirements:

All visitors must submit personal details to ensure contact tracing can be performed if required

One visitor per patient / one visit per day

Must be from the same bubble

No children will be allowed on the wards

All visitors must not have any cold-like symptoms

Delivery/maternity - one support person from extended bubble

One caregiver for Paediatrics

One support person for Emergency Department

The current ‘no visitors’ policy will remain in place for Critical Care (ICU and HDU) and the Henry Rongomau Bennett Centre. Some exceptions may be possible on essential or compassionate grounds and must be approved by the Charge Nurse Manager prior to approval.

Anyone who is COVID-19 positive or in voluntary or mandated isolation due to potential COVID-19 contact will not be permitted to enter.

Those over 70-years-old, or with an existing health condition which may expose them to greater risk are advised to avoid visiting.

All visitors will be screened prior to entry and must observe strict hand hygiene, social distancing and follow the guidance of staff at all times.

We thank the community for their continued support, and remind everyone to practice effective hand hygiene through washing with soap for 20 seconds and to maintain appropriate social distancing by staying in your "bubble". For information and guidance please visit www.covid19.govt.nz.

For more about Waikato DHB COVID-19 specific information visit: www.waikatodhb.health.nz/covid19