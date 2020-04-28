Tuesday, 28 April, 2020 - 17:51

The lockdown appears to have halved the number of majorly-injured people needing a bed at Waikato Hospital.

And it seems drops are being seen around the country as people stay home to stop the spread of Covid-19.

If fewer trauma patients come through the hospital, more beds - and in some cases ventilators - would be available for any patients with coronavirus, Waikato’s clinical director for trauma Dr Grant Christey said.

"We would expect trauma to fall if no-one’s out and about and exposing themselves to risk," he said. "I think zero trauma is very aspirational and probably impossible, but there are things we can all to do reduce our risk."

Read the full story by Stuff. https://www.waikatodhbnewsroom.co.nz/2020/04/28/coronavirus-trauma-numbers-drop-with-people-home-for-covid-19-lockdown/