Updated visitor guidance under COVID-19 Alert Level 3 for Canterbury DHB facilities

Wednesday, 29 April, 2020 - 17:59

As we settle into Alert Level 3, sticking to our bubble and staying home unless you need to go out is still our best defence against the spread of COVID-19, so visitor restrictions still apply at all of our facilities, however some rules have been relaxed.

For most inpatient ward areas at Christchurch Hospital, we are now allowing one nominated person from a patient’s ‘bubble’ to visit once per day during visiting hours. This person becomes the nominated visitor for the duration of a patient’s stay.

For Burwood Hospital and our other facilities who provide treatment and care for older people there is still no visiting for most areas, with exceptions made for end of life care and the Spinal Unit at Burwood, where one nominated visitor is allowed.

Visitors are still not allowed in high risk areas where our most vulnerable patients are or where patients are in isolation. Exceptions may be made on compassionate grounds on a case by case basis for end of life care for patients who are not COVID-19 positive.

People who are self-isolating or who are unwell should remain at home and should not visit.

Visiting for maternity services under Alert Level 3 has changed. Women who have had an elective caesarean section can have one support person. Women in labour in a maternity facility are allowed two nominated support people from their extended bubble for the duration of the labour and birth. For the duration of postnatal stays, women can have one named support person from the same bubble who can visit once per day for any length of time between 10am and 8pm.

Details of every visitor will be recorded upon arrival. This is to ensure that once nominated, only that person visits from then on and to allow rapid contact tracing if anyone they have been in contact with is later confirmed as having COVID-19.

"Practicing safe physical distancing, good hand hygiene and covering coughs or sneezes are all still vitally important," says Canterbury DHB Emergency Coordination Centre Incident Controller, Dr Sue Nightingale.

"Under Alert Level 3, for most inpatient ward areas one person per patient can visit or support a member of your whÄnau who is unwell, as long as you follow the rules which have been put in place to protect you and others. Some higher risk areas do not allow visiting at Alert Level 3, and we are still asking people not to visit the hospital or health centre if they don’t need to," Sue Nightingale says.

This updated guidance is effective at all Canterbury DHB facilities from tomorrow, Thursday 30 April.

For more information on the visitor guidance for each Canterbury DHB health facility, please visit our website: https://www.cdhb.health.nz/your-health/novel-coronavirus-2019-ncov/#1