NZ Medical Association supports call for release of Simpson Report

Wednesday, 29 April, 2020 - 18:28

The New Zealand Medical Association supports the call for the release of the Health and Disability System Review.

The Minister of Health must formally receive the report, and release it, so that New Zealanders and those working in the health sector can consider the recommendations.

"We acknowledge that it is difficult for the Government at this time to respond formally to the report, but this is also the time to be making those changes necessary to have New Zealand delivering a high performing, joined up and well-resourced health system, " says Dr Kate Baddock, Chair of the NZMA.

"Our response to Covid is the envy of many in the rest of the world - let's do what is needed and invest as we need to in our health system, in order to maintain that reputation longer term."

"We know that the post-Covid health environment will be very different, so having the Report findings means we can do what needs to be done to make sure New Zealanders get the healthcare they deserve."