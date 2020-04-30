IHC calls on release of Health and System Disability Review in critical time

Thursday, 30 April, 2020 - 20:05

IHC New Zealand is putting its support behind the call for the release of the Health and Disability System Review as soon as possible, to ensure the innovative response to health and disability support needs during the COVID-19 pandemic aren’t lost.

IHC Director of Advocacy Trish Grant questions what better time to consider the recommendations from this significant review than right now.

"Not only will the sector be able to consider whether the recommendations would result in an improved health and disability system, we can put those recommendations through the ‘litmus test’ of a COVID-19 crisis," says Trish.

"Can the new system invite and absorb innovation; will it have learning and review mechanisms that are focused on improved outcomes for the people it serves?"

IHC was closely engaged with the review. Trish says she’s hopeful that the recommendations will create and embed an improved health and disability system that not only meets current and future need, but is underpinned by non-negotiable principles of equity, quality, transparency and accountability.

"People with disabilities and their families want an individualised response to their circumstances with increased choice, flexibility and control.

"The sector wants greater transparency and accountability in their relationship with the Government about what quality disability supports cost to deliver.

"There was strong support for the review announced in the early stages of the coalition government - let’s get it out there so these lockdown learnings are not lost, but sustained, in the future."