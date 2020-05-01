A big thank you from senior hospital doctors and dentists - ASMS

Friday, 1 May, 2020 - 13:00

Following the move out of Level 4 lockdown, the Association of Salaried Medical Specialists, representing senior hospital doctors and dentists, wants to extend a huge thank you to New Zealanders for their efforts in staying home and keeping people safe.

We got together to make a video to share our thanks. Watch it here - it’s guaranteed to give you an earworm!

Senior doctors and hospital staff watched with growing fear as the Covid-19 pandemic took hold overseas, with pictures showing overwhelmed hospitals, dying patients and infected health care workers.

"We are all aware that New Zealand dodged a bullet by going into lockdown hard and fast, and our hospitals were spared the type of scenes we saw in other parts of the world," says ASMS President and Christchurch gastroenterologist Dr Murray Barclay.

"If we hadn’t done this many more New Zealanders would have died. We know our hospitals are running on the edge with stretched services and staffing shortages, and we had serious concerns about the ability of our health system to cope".

"The public has been fantastic in its support of healthcare workers here and in other countries and it’s made a huge difference," Dr Barclay adds.

On behalf of New Zealand’s hospital specialists, ASMS would like to express a heartfelt thank you, firstly to our top government and Ministry officials for making early decisions about lockdown.

But more importantly we would like to thank New Zealanders for the sacrifices they have had to make and for staying home and protecting not only themselves but hospital staff around the country.

"We are incredibly grateful," Dr Barclay says.