3 new cases of Covid-19 - Ministry of Health

Friday, 1 May, 2020 - 15:20

Date: 1 May Today we have three new confirmed cases of COVID-19 to report.

One case is linked to overseas travel, one is linked to a known case and still being investigated, and one is still under investigation.

This means our total for confirmed cases is 1,132 and our total for probable cases is 347.

That brings the current total of confirmed and probable cases in New Zealand to 1,479.

There are no new COVID-19 deaths to report.

Yesterday laboratories completed 5,328 tests, bringing the total tests completed to date to 139,898.

There are 1,252 cases that are reported as recovered from COVID-19 - an increase of 11 on yesterday. 85 % of all confirmed and probable cases are considered recovered.

There are six people in hospital today - none of those people are in the ICU.

There are still 16 significant clusters - one has had no cases notified in the last 28 days, and which we consider closed. We expect to close another cluster tomorrow.