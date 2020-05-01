Changes to Eastern Bay assessment centre opening times

Friday, 1 May, 2020 - 16:19

There have been changes to the opening times of two of the Eastern Bay’s fixed site COVID-19 assessment centres.

The changes relate to the WhakatÄne assessment centre’s Saturday opening times, whilst the ÅpÅtiki centre (which was formerly operating on a Tuesday and Thursday) will move to Thursday and Saturday opening starting on Thursday 7 May. The opening times for the Kawerau assessment centre remain the same.

The opening times for all three fixed site Community Based Assessment Centres (CBACs) are:

WhakatÄne (at WhakatÄne War Memorial Hall)

Monday-Saturday 9am-12.30pm Sunday Closed

ÅpÅtiki (at ÅpÅtiki Senior Citizens Hall) - starting Thursday 7 May

Thursdays and Saturdays10am-2pm

Kawerau (at the Ron Hardie Recreation Centre Car Park)

Tuesdays and Thursdays 10am-2pm

Those attending the assessment centres are asked to note that, depending upon patient numbers, there can be a wait to be seen. Please be advised:

Please be prepared to wait, the process can take up to 30 minutes per person If there are cars ahead of you, you can be waiting for over an hour. Patients are advised to be prepared for this and to bring water and snacks with them You will need to remain in your vehicle at all times

All patients with the following symptoms are eligible to be seen at the drive-through assessment centres:

Cough

Shortness of Breath

Sore Throat

Runny Nose

All symptoms can be with or without fever. If you have your NHI number, please bring this with you. If you are unsure if you meet the eligibility, please call your General Practice or Healthline for advice.

Bay of Plenty Community Based Health Services Lead Dr Joe Bourne said hours at the CBACs would continue to change according to demand.

"Following on from previous statements made when we see, or anticipate, changes in demand we will increase or reduce our capacity to suit. We want these services to be as accessible as possible for our community, whilst also making best use of our resources.

"Depending on what’s happening within our communities as we move forward we will continue to flex with demand and amend opening hours accordingly. I would like to say that we’re really grateful to the community for their understanding with this approach."

For the latest information on CBACs opening times please go to: https://covid19.bopdhb.govt.nz/assessment-centres/