Hawke’s Bay public health nurse appointed to national committee

Liz Read, a DHB public health nurse and manager leading the public health operations response for COVID-19 in Hawke’s Bay, has been appointed to the national Contact Tracing Assurance Committee (CTAC).

Announced by Health Minister David Clark, yesterday, the committee chaired by Sir Brian Roche, along with members Dr Philip Hill, Warren Moetara, Dr Marion Poore and Ms Read will advise the Government on contact tracing capability in New Zealand.

Ms Read is one of Hawke’s Bay’s most experienced public health nurses and has been involved in contact tracing for many years. Her appointment to the committee would provide on the ground and front line information to help advise the committee.

"I’m very excited to be part of this. Providing a gold standard contact tracing service is very important to me. It requires continuous quality improvement and the ability to critique and learn. This is where I see my experience being helpful so we can have a consistent gold standard approach across the country," she said

Hawke’s Bay Medical officer of Health Rachel Eyre said Ms Read’s experience and understanding of what it takes to provide quality regional public health services would be very valuable to the committee.

"Liz knows how to make sure every aspect of contact tracing is considered including the partnership relationship between health services, whÄnau and communities.

"Hawke’s Bay has been lucky to have had the benefit of this during COVID. We have been ably guided by her as part of our public health response and that has held us in great stead in minimising infection risk for the rest of our community," Dr Eyre said.

Ms Read will continue to work for Hawke's bay's Public health unit and will attend the committee remotely.