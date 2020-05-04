Youthline Southland offers free counselling support sessions

Monday, 4 May, 2020 - 15:12

Provided with a generous grant of support from the ILT Foundation, Youthline Southland interim manager Brian Lowe said, "The grant means we can offer additional support in a time of great need. There are a lot of reasons for youth to be anxious in these challenging times and the additional support couldn’t come at a better time."

Currently numbers for support are up at Youthlines across the country with text messages for support jumping 140% as a daily average from March to Week 4 of lockdown. Anxiety being identified as one of the biggest topics young people were struggling with during this time. The online counselling sessions offer an opportunity for councillors to connect with youth help with coping skills.

Now in level 3 of the lockdown with another two weeks to go Mr Lowe said, "It’s important for us to remember that life after lockdown will also be difficult for young people. There is a great deal of uncertainty about the future. It is likely we will see another increase in the need for services as we come out of the lockdown period. For those already struggling with issues this can be a very scary time. We are really grateful to the ILT Foundation for the ability to increase our services and hopefully capture those in need that might have been missed."

The free counselling support sessions via video conferencing or phone are provided by fully qualified counsellors and open for youth aged 16 to 24 years of age and residing in Southland. Due to the limited number of sessions available, this is not intended to act as on-going support, but a brief intervention service to support youth in this challenging time.

If you’re looking for help and just need someone to talk to free-text 234 or call at 0800 37 66 33 anytime night or day.

For enquiries, please email southland@youthline.co.nz