No new COVID-19 cases reported in Hawke’s Bay

Monday, 4 May, 2020 - 15:35

The Ministry of Health today reported no new COVID-19 cases in Hawke’s Bay. The total for the region remains at 44 - 31 of those people are now fully recovered.

Medical Officer of Health Dr Nick Jones said additional testing of 63 staff working at Gladys Mary Care Home, Napier had so far returned 46 negative results. Three positives have previously been notified and 14 results were pending.

Additional testing from a Hawke’s Bay Holiday park, where a positive COVID case (one of the Gladys Mary Care Home staff members previously notified), had shared some facilities, 50 negative results had so far been returned with a further nine pending.

Dr Jones said further additional testing was being carried out throughout Hawke’s Bay. Health Hawke’s Bay (PHO) was coordinating surveillance testing in the Wairoa District. Plans are being developed to contact all residents by text message so that testing can be arranged for families with any respiratory symptoms.

"Anyone that reported any cold like symptoms would be referred to a Community-based Assessment Centre for testing or nurse would be sent to swab them if they lived too remotely or were unable to travel to a CBAC," he said.

The DHB is also contributing to a national survey focusing on testing workers in hospitals and aged residential care facilities. This will start with testing of its Emergency Department staff during the week.

"This is the time when we need to be confident there is no COVID-19 case that has gone undetected. Everyone must be vigilant. Anyone with symptoms, no matter how mild; such as a runny nose or sore throat, to call either their GP or Healthline so they can be assessed for referral to a Community-based Assessment Centre (CBAC) for testing.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include cold or flu-like illness with one or more of the following: a fever, cough, sore throat, shortness of breath, a runny nose or loss of smell.

Feeling unwell? Call your GP or Healthline for free on 0800 358 5453 to be assessed for referral to a Community-Based Assessment Centre (CBAC) for testing. -