'Supporting Maori patients and whanau in hospital emergency departments'

The Australasian College for Emergency Medicine (ACEM), together with Tumu Whakarae, the National Reference Group for MÄori Health Strategy Managers for District Health Boards and Te Ohu Rata o Aotearoa (Te ORA), New Zealand's MÄori Medical Practitioners' Association, acknowledge the devastating threat and damaging generational impacts that COVID-19 presents to MÄori communities, iwi, hapÅ« and whÄnau.

Drawing on data from influenza pandemics in 1918 and 1957 and the H1N1 Swine Flu pandemic in 2009, we know that MÄori suffered significantly compared to non-MÄori /European populations, with death rates among MÄori seven times more compared to non-MÄori2. This reality is also acknowledged in the New Zealand Government’s worst-case scenario modelling on COVID-19 and potential health impacts report3.

We acknowledge MÄori as tangata whenua in Aotearoa New Zealand and our obligations to MÄori as Te Tiriti o Waitangi partners. Last year the Australasian College for Emergency Medicine launched Te Rautaki Manaaki Mana, the College’s MÄori Health Equity Strategy. The whakatauki adopted for Manaaki Mana He tangata, he tangata he tangata focuses our attention on Te Rautaki Manaaki Mana’s focus.

Through Te Rautaki Manaaki Mana, ACEM’s wawata (vision) is that emergency departments in Aotearoa New Zealand will:

Embody the holistic notion of Pae Ora (creating healthy futures for MÄori).Provide excellent, culturally safe care to MÄori in an environment where MÄori patients, whÄnau and staff feel valued and where leaders actively seek to eliminate inequities.

This remains our commitment throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

Partnership

ACEM is committed to a meaningful partnership with Tumu Whakarae and Te Ohu Rata o Aotearoa (Te ORA), New Zealand's MÄori Medical Practitioners' Association, and other key MÄori Health stakeholders and partners, to tautoko Manaaki Mana’s kaupapa to improve health equity for MÄori throughout emergency departments in Aotearoa.

Supporting MÄori health professionals in emergency medicine

We recognise that partnership and participation for MÄori by MÄori in emergency medicine supports an environment that is culturally safe and improves the delivery of quality health care for all patients. As part of our commitment to this, Manaaki Mana’s goals and actions include supporting and encouraging more MÄori to take up emergency medicine as a vocation.

As the health sector and the country enters the unchartered waters of the COVID-19 pandemic, it is now more important than ever to ensure that emergency departments across Aotearoa New Zealand and Australia strive to achieve equitable access to care and fair treatment for MÄori and all indigenous and other at-risk groups.

Hold Fast to ManaakitangaWe know that inequities are magnified during pandemics. These are challenging times for whÄnau from all cultures and backgrounds. It is more important than ever to show each other manaakiitanga, aroha, kindness and care, and uphold the values that underpin ACEM’s Manaaki Mana Strategy.

We know that MÄori are at greater risk of increased severity of disease and death from COVID-19. This is due to:

higher exposure to the social determinants of poor healthhigher rates of respiratory diseases, diabetes, obesity and cancerdifferential access to care at all levels due to institutional racism and implicit bias.

Emergency Departments are the gateway to the hospital for acute care. We support the following:

ACEM working with St Johns and other pre-hospital and ambulance services including primary care providers to ensure that those that need hospital level care reach us.

Emergency Departments consulting with MÄori in the preparation and running of the department and hospitals to care for unwell COVID-19 patients, as well as patients experiencing health issues not related to COVID-19.

Emergency Departments ensuring equitable access for MÄori by addressing fears about safety, separation from whÄnau and care of tÅ«pÄpaku (the deceased). Information addressing these fears must reach MÄori.

Working with MÄori and colleagues in Intensive care and other specialties to ensure a transparent and robust process that aims to eliminate bias in treatment decisions, especially those which place limits on care (such as whether intensive care admission and/or mechanical ventilation is offered).

Acknowledging that personal bias is likely to be accentuated under stress when making decisions in an overwhelmed health service. Offer clinicians guidance and processes to mitigate this.

Collection of data and analysis to ensure equitable outcomes.Providing care that is culturally safe to MÄori which upholds tikanga as far as is possible under the relevant alert level, in accordance with NZ Ministry of Health and Government direction.

Recognise that our KaumÄtua and Kuia (Elders) are taonga (treasures). Every effort must be made to protect them as much as possible from COVID-19.

Te Ohu Rata o Aotearoa (Te ORA), New Zealand's MÄori Medical Practitioners' Association understands that the transition to cultural safety and the journey towards equitable outcomes for MÄori, which are accentuated by the COVID-19 pandemic, are fraught with layers of difficulty and challenge. We have partnered with the Australasian College for Emergency Medicine in their journey so far.

We support this COVID-19 Pandemic: Supporting MÄori Patients and WhÄnau in Hospital declaration in its entirety. We are committed to the ACEM vision of having MÄori-centric Emergency Departments and ACEM training large numbers of MÄori doctors in Emergency Medicine.

Tumu Whakarae, the National Reference Group of MÄori Health Strategy Managers for District Health Boards in New Zealand, acknowledges the commitment shown by the Australasian College for Emergency Medicine in this statement. We are heartened at the commitment shown to te Tiriti o Waitangi and to addressing health equity for MÄori. We hope this also inspires other Colleges to openly communicate their commitment.

Tumu Whakarae looks forward to continued and meaningful engagement with ACEM to implement the Manaaki Mana Strategy4 in Aotearoa’s Emergency Departments.