Careerforce partners with Ministry of Health to develop COVID-19 learning resources

Tuesday, 5 May, 2020 - 12:10

Careerforce has collaborated with the Ministry of Health to create five learning modules with useful advice on how to support family and whÄnau during the pandemic, and halt the spread of COVID-19.

Careerforce is the industry training organisation (ITO) for the broader health and wellbeing sectors and develops course materials that the health and disability workforce use to gain their formal qualifications.

"As we recognised the severity of COVID-19, and the impact that it would have not only on the health workforce, but on the general New Zealand public as well, we considered what we could do as an organisation to contribute. The development of specific and immediate learning resources, and making these freely available seemed the best option," says Careerforce CEO, Jane Wenman.

Careerforce made an approach to the Ministry of Health to offer support in the form of such learning resources, that would support the rapid learning and upskilling of COVID-19 related skills and competencies. The Ministry responded enthusiastically.

Content was based on existing course materials and updated following collaboration with the Ministry of Health to contain the latest information relating to COVID-19.

The following five modules are now freely available for all to access on the Ministry of Health’s LearnOnline portal:

- Cleaning your hands

Hands are one of the most common ways to spread germs. This module explains how to practise good hand hygiene and break the cycle of infection.

- Stop the spread of COVID-19

There are several different ways COVID-19 can spread. This module explains what can be done to stop it.

- Caring for a person with COVID-19 at home

This module explains what to do if a family/whÄnau member is suspected of having COVID-19.

- Helping others with their personal care needs

This module provides information for instances where individuals may need to provide personal care to a family/whÄnau member or person in their bubble who they wouldn’t normally need to help.

- Working as a caregiver in your home

This module provides ideas for instances where individuals may be asked to step in for regular caregivers to family/whÄnau members and to assist them with things that are outside their comfort zone.

An additional resource, especially for families, is also available on the Careerforce website.

- Helping family cope in unusual times

This module is designed to support family/whÄnau and help them cope with emotions, moods and unexpected situations.

The modules have been developed with a very broad audience in mind, and offer practical advice that can be used at any point, not just during the COVID-19 environment.