Covid-19 mobile CBAC assessment and testing across the Waikato DHB

Tuesday, 5 May, 2020 - 12:54

To protect all whānau and communities in our rohe and to extend the reach of our Community Based Assessment Centres (CBACs), mobile teams will head to areas where testing has been lower - including rural and remote communities; and will set up pop-up mobile testing centres in communities which need it most.

Here are the next pop-up centres and all new ones will be updated at: www.waikatodhb.health.nz/cbac:

Wednesday 29 April

Tahāroa Sports Club, 10.30am - 12.30pm

Marokopa Coast Athletic Sports Club, 1.30pm - 3.30pm

Thursday 30 April

Tainui Wetere Domain, Mōkau Rd, Mōkau 10.30am - 12.30pm

Piopio Cossie Club, 42 Moa St, Piopio 1pm - 3pm

Friday 1 May

Waitomo i-SITE, Waitomo Village Road, 9.30am - 12.30pm

Pirongia Village, 1.30pm - 3.30pm

Poihākena Marae, 216 Wainui Road, Raglan, 10.30am - 3pm

Aramiro Marae, 62 Orongo Rd, Waitetuna Valley, 4pm - 5pm

Matiere Hall, 2134 Ohura Road, Matiere, 10am-noon

Ohura - School or Cossy carpark, 1pm - 3pm

Tuesday 5 May

Kura Kaupapa Māori (Matapuna) car park, 9am-11.30am

Pōhara Pā, 1036 Oreipunga Road, Pukeatua 9.30am-11.30am

Taumarunui Memorial Hall car park, 1pm-3.30pm

Karapiro Domain, 601 Maungatautari Road, Karapiro, Maungatautari 1pm-4pm

Wednesday 6 May

Ngākoonui Hall, 9am-11.30am

Morrinsville Pool carpark, Cureton Street, Morrinsville 10am-3pm

South Waikato Pacific Islands Community Services, Maraetai Road, Tokoroa 10am-3pm

Taumarunui High School car park, 1pm-3.30pm

Thursday 7 May

Kakahi Community Hall, 397 Waitea Road, 9am-11.30am

The Plaza Theatre, Putaruru 10am-3pm

Owhango, Backpakers car park, 1pm-3.30pm

Friday 8 May

Kauriki Marae car park, 9am-11.30am

Whakaaratamaiti Papakāinga 10am-noon

Enderley Community Centre, 66 Tennyson Road, Hamilton 10am-3pm

Ngātira Papakāinga 1pm-3pm

Manunui Cossi Club car park, 1pm-3.30pm

Monday 11 May

Western Community Centre 10am-2pm

Ongarue School car park 10am-noon

Waimiha old township 2pm-4pm

Tuesday 12 May

Western Community Centre 10am-2pm

Thursday 14 May

Glenview Community Centre 10am-2pm

Friday 15 May

Glenview Community Centre 10am-2pm

Monday 18 May

Melville Methodist Church 10am-2pm

Tuesday 19 May

Melville Methodist Church 10am-2pm

Thursday 21 May

Whitiora (TBC) 10am-2pm

Friday 22 May

Whitiora (TBC) 10am-2pm

Monday 25 May

Te Rūnanga o Kirikiriroa (Gym carpark)10am-2pm

Tuesday 26 May

Te Rūnanga o Kirikiriroa (Gym carpark) 10am-2pm

Thursday 28 May

Hamilton East (TBC) 10am-2pm

Friday 29 May

Hamilton East (TBC) 10am-2pm