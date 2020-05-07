Thursday, 7 May, 2020 - 14:46

Myalgic Encephalomyelitis (ME/CFS) is a serious disease, causing disabling symptoms which can be made worse by both mental and physical exertion. It most often starts suddenly after a viral illness. It is relatively common with approximately 20,000 to 25,000 people having the disease in New Zealand, but its effects are so often hidden. Symptoms can include, but are not limited to, ongoing flu-like symptoms, sleep disturbances, gastro-intestinal issues, swollen lymph glands and cognitive difficulties.

The Covid-19 situation has given New Zealanders an idea of what it is like to develop ME/CFS. Suddenly being confined to home, losing physical contact with friends and family, giving up activities that bring joy to their lives, and losing employment and having no idea when they will be able to work again are all things many New Zealanders are experiencing now. This is the normal for people with ME/CFS and they endure the grief, frustration and loneliness for years or a lifetime, rather than weeks. Unlike most people in lock-down, people with ME/CFS often don’t have energy to exercise, garden or chat on the phone. Many also endure pain as part of their illness.

This year, on the International ME Awareness Day (May 12th), please think of those with ME/CFS, who face ongoing isolation and difficulties associated with a chronic illness.

John- developed ME/CFS when he was an active young professional man with a productive career ahead of him. For forty years he has lived a very restricted life. He can’t work; he can’t even get his own groceries. Exhaustion and cognitive difficulties make writing a shopping list or using the internet beyond his ability, frustrating John, who is an intelligent man. Whenever he tries to do more, his symptoms increase, often to the point where he has trouble speaking.

There is no treatment for ME/CFS. John hesitates to seek help, as he finds it hard to communicate his symptoms and mostly comes away feeling exhausted, unheard, and not helped. John says, "If I had a cast on a broken arm, then people would understand. But with ME/CFS, the symptoms of the illness are invisible."

The illness affects all genders, races and ethnicities. It affects children, those at university still studying, those just entering the workforce, mums and dads juggling home and work and people at the peak of their careers. Some will recover after some months or years, but those who are still sick two years after onset are likely to suffer this illness for the rest of their life.

Research teams around the world, including in the US universities of Cornell, Stanford and Harvard, are working to understand the disease, find a diagnostic test and treatments with efforts focused on mitochondria and immunology. The Australian government is in the process of distributing $3 million for ME/CFS research but researchers here in New Zealand, including a team led by the Rutherford Medal winner Professor Warren Tate, have to rely on donations from people with ME/CFS and their families.

As the understanding of the disease improves, better information is available to inform doctors. Medical Guidelines for Health Practitioners have been updated in Health Pathways websites and, more recently, a learning module put out by Medscape.

Resources are available for patients, carers, teachers and health professionals through the Association of New Zealand ME Societies (ANZMES) at www.anzmes.org.nz