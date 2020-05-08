'NZNO members furious with ex-President behaviours causing deep racial divisions'

Friday, 8 May, 2020 - 09:38

As New Zealand prepares itself to move into Level 2 next week, the NZ Nurses Organisation have found themselves in the middle of a lengthy feud that has been stewing away for a couple of years now and what some nurses are describing as now turning into a ‘race war’.

Grant Brookes resigned as President of NZNO the day before ANZAC in the middle of Covid-19 Level 4 lockdown and approaching Easter, at a time where it would be difficult for NZNO to respond in a timely manner. It is understood that Mr Brookes announced his resignation in a guest blog on The Daily Blog before sending his official letter of resignation to the NZNO Board later that day.

Despite his exit from NZNO still being negotiated by the lawyers for both parties, a feud between members furious with Mr Brookes trial by media approach has boiled over on Facebook causing deep division amongst union members while NZNO are part of the frontline response to the Covid-19 pandemic and ahead of further bargaining with district health boards over pay.

Mr Brookes describes his reasons in the guest blog on the same day as his resignation, detailing issues dating back to a controversial saga over an unprofessional message he sent to a union staffer in 2018.

Following Mr Brookes, three Board members resigned the following week and immediately took to social media to air their concerns the next day before the Union was able to inform their members.

Kerri Nuku, Kaiwhakahaere of NZNO, has been at the forefront of engagement with government departments including the Ministry of Health, since Covid-19 began to rear its ugly head. Ms Nuku also lodged a claim on behalf of NZNO in the Health Inquiry and the Oranga Tamariki urgent hearing currently before the Waitangi Tribunal. The Health Inquiry stage one report found that the health system is racist towards Maori, MÄori health is a humanitarian crisis, the government has failed MÄori and it should apologise. The Maori nurses’ evidence focussed predominately on racism within the health system in a hugely successful campaign for change championed by Mrs Nuku.

Mrs Nuku was completely bewildered by the post of Mr Brookes and rejects any allegations that the Board has behaved dishonourably.

"Our organisation has been working tirelessly to advocate for quality assurance and the distribution of PPE to keep our health workforce safe, especially our nurses who are the very frontline in the fight against COVID-19" says Mrs Nuku.

"I think the timing of all resignations have been unfortunate but at the end of the day we need to focus on working with and supporting our members in the fight against COVID-19 and in their ongoing important work to meet the health needs of the people of Aotearoa New Zealand".

Since the news broke of Brookes resignation, Police have become involved with several threats made against Mrs Nuku’s life on social media and constant personal attacks. Hundreds of Maori nurses have come out vocally in support of Kerri Nuku on their social media pages stating that this has become a "race war’.

A petition has been launched by three former presidents within days of the Board members resignations calling for a Special General Meeting. One of the former presidents Nano Tunnicliff was found guilty of professional misconduct in 2013, for compromising the safety of 87 patients in the top of the south.

"It clearly obvious to us Maori nurses that Mr Brookes has been eclipsed in the media by Ms Nuku’s advocacy for our nurses since day one of Covid-19 lockdown. She is Maori and she is a wahine toa in our view. We haven’t seen Mr Brookes do anything for nurses during lockdown began except to cause immense unnecessary anguish and anxiety and focus the spotlight on his own personal gripes with NZNO. Many of us are furious" Maori nurse, Naomi Waipouri says.

"I’ve been on Facebook after my work shifts responding to all the threats, personal attacks and nastiness by Pakeha nurses and a few of us have been blocked and deleted on our own union’s page of which Grant is an admin. It’s getting quite pathetic really".

Annette Sykes, lawyer for the Maori nurses before the Waitangi Tribunal has come out in a public post on Facebook that her sympathy is with Kerri Nuku on this issue stating that Kerri has fought daily for nurses right to PPE protections, pay parity, equality of treatment and a seat at the table for Maori, who are the most vulnerable nurses impacted by this crisis.

Ms Sykes states also that she ‘cannot help but feel that some so-called and self-proclaimed Union leaders have been eclipsed by the hard work of others and their complaints are no more than sour grapes’.