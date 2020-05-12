Nurses and midwives step up to the challenge and shine - DHB

Tuesday, 12 May, 2020 - 04:09

A candlelight vigil by clinical nurse specialists and clinical educators from the Older Persons and Rehabilitation service to honour all nurses especially those who have been most affected by COVID overseas.

Today, Tuesday 12 May, is International Nurses Day and a week ago on 5 May we celebrated International Day of the Midwife. Both of these days sit in a year that WHO designated the International Year of the Nurse and Midwife 2020.

Although COVID has overshadowed these celebrations, in another way the pandemic has highlighted just how valuable our nursing and midwifery workforce is. It has shone a light on the role of healthcare professionals across the world and here in New Zealand. From UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson to someone getting a swab at a Waikato CBAC or the family of a COVID patient, people have noticed and appreciated the role nurses are playing in meeting the COVID challenge.

The roots of modern nursing are with Florence Nightingale in tent "hospitals" during the Crimean War and later in her establishment of the first secular school of nursing. So International Nurses Day is celebrated on her birthday each year.

At Waikato DHB, nurses and midwives make up almost 50 percent of employees, with many more working for other primary/ community organisations or private companies, or self employed in the Waikato.

Waikato DHB’s Chief Nursing and Midwifery Officer Sue Hayward said she is extremely proud of the way nurses and midwives, along with all healthcare professionals, have stepped up to the COVID-19 challenge.

"Part of my role is to develop a workforce that can meet the daily demands of health care delivery and be flexible enough to adapt to the future. The COVID-19 pandemic has really tested that in a very intense way. The response of our nursing and midwifery workforce has been outstanding."

She gave examples such as

nurses moving from their normal places of work to staff community testing centres and mobile swabbing to rural areas

nurses helping transform their areas of work, develop and adapt to new processes

nurses supporting colleagues in aged residential care which enabled a potential cluster to be well contained

the DHB’s wound care team who completed telephone assessments on all patients, changed their wound dressing regimes and ensured patients had scripts to keep their medications going over the lockdown

community based nurse practitioners working together to support clients who were at risk of deterioration during lock down

Women’s Health reviewing all its ward and clinic processes to ensure women, babies and staff were kept safe, and then posted detailed advice and information for women on the DHB’s website

mental health and addiction nurses working in their service teams to keep more than 5000 clients connected through virtual technology and regular wellness checks.

"In New Zealand we have escaped some of the worst impacts of the pandemic, and our thoughts are with nurses and midwives in other countries that have borne the brunt of it. Their dedication and bravery is remembered and celebrated today," she said.