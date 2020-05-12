Play it safe at Level 2 this Thursday - WWEOC

Tuesday, 12 May, 2020 - 09:28

The date for Alert Level 2 has been announced by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern as Thursday 14 May.

Level two will see more businesses open, such as retail outlets, gyms, cinemas, libraries, theatres and playgrounds, but education institutes must wait until Monday 18 May to reopen for students and bars can only reopen on Thursday 21 May.

Western Waikato Emergency Operating Centre Controller David Simes says with the move to Level 2, people will need to ‘play it safe’.

"Level 2 means the disease is contained but the risk of community transmission still remains," he says.

"We are not quite there yet. COVID-19 is still present in our communities and new cases are still emerging so we all have a part to play in reducing that risk.

"This includes continuing to regularly wash your hands and sanitising surfaces, staying in your bubble, and maintaining physical distancing."

On Thursday when New Zealand reaches Level 2, people can reconnect with friends and family, and go shopping, but should follow public health guidelines when doing so. Physical distancing is still recommended.

People will be able to travel, but must do so safely; businesses can reopen but physical distancing applies. It will also be safe for children to return to school; sport and recreation activities are allowed - subject to conditions on gatherings, contact tracing, and physical distancing; and private gatherings of no more than 10 people will also be allowed in houses.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern advised at Monday’s 4pm press conference that gatherings of no more than 10 people will be allowed but this, along with remaining restrictions, will be reviewed in two weeks.

"The best insurance policy is to reduce the size of our socializing for now."

"Numbers will grow if these continue to look good, the key rule is to play it safe. Take responsibility for your actions. At level four and level three we had success, at level two we are back out again."

"There is a long road ahead of us to recovery."

The Golden Rules for Alert Level 2:

Do everything you can to reduce the risk of COVID-19 transmission - we all have a part to play in keeping each other safe.

1. COVID-19 is still out there. Play it safe. 2. Keep your distance from other people in public. 3. If you’re sick, stay home. Don’t go to work or school. Don’t socialise. 4. If you have symptoms of cold or flu call your doctor or Healthline and get tested.

5. Wash your hands. Wash your hands. Wash your hands. 6. Sneeze and cough into your elbow, regularly disinfect surfaces. 7. If you have been told to self-isolate you must do so immediately. 8. Keep a track of where you’ve been and who you’ve seen.

Keep up to date with the alert level requirements at www.covid19.govt.nz.

Stay kind, stay considerate.