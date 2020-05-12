International Nurses Day: Growing our Maori health workforce

Tuesday, 12 May, 2020 - 14:25

The Nurse Director of MÄori Health at Hawke’s Bay District Health Board (HBDHB) oversees and advises on MÄori health workforce initiatives, MÄori nursing scholarships and networks with the many nursing groups both within the DHB and within MÄori health services. She supports and offers resources in growing their workforce capability and capacity. Ngaira also works collaboratively with Nurse Directors at a strategic level to input and inform on MÄori health and MÄori workforce development.

Ngaira initiated the development of a new internship, Tuakana Teina, which saw seven university students spend their summer at HBDHB working on projects to improve MÄori health outcomes.

"It was fantastic to have so many talented young MÄori health students working with us and it bodes well for future recruitment." HBDHB is working towards increasing the total MÄori workforce from 14 to 16 percent to deliver more effective health services.

"We have some fantastic MÄori nurse leaders however we could always do with more, so it’s part of my role to mentor nurses along a leadership pathway. We are working on ensuring that we have a diverse workforce that supports the diversity that exists in our community. Having increased participation at a leadership level for MÄori is essential in creating and supporting MÄori models of health and ultimately improved health outcomes for our communities.

Ngaira has had a diverse nursing and education career spanning New Zealand and the United States of America. She was previously the Director of Nursing and Health Studies at Waiariki Institute of Technology and at Whakatane’s Te Whare WÄnanga o AwanuiÄrangi. She has a Master of Health Science, much of her study has focussed on indigenous health and education.

She is from Ngati Kahungunu ki Wairoa and has a large whanau living in Wairoa. She grew up in Maraenui, so sees her role at HBDHB coming full circle.