International Nurses Day: Professional Development never stops

Tuesday, 12 May, 2020 - 14:25

"What I love about nursing is that even after all of these years, we continue to study to validate our clinical knowledge and we’re just always learning, it’s awesome," she said.

Muriel is another Central Hawke’s Bay-based nurse who married into the rural community and provides around-the-clock inpatient ward care as well as triaging after-hours emergency calls.

"Being able to look after our rural community who are up against travel and access to care is a truly rewarding position to be in.

"We support a lot of people and navigate their healthcare journeys and often because we know our patients and their families so well, this knowledge build-up over the years further helps in times of emergency situations."

Muriel always knew she wanted to be a nurse. She says nursing in a rural setting puts all skills to use.

"We offer everything from emergency assessments to in-patient care and palliative care which is very special and personal.

"We have a very cohesive team and everyone wraps around the patient and their family. It’s truly a unique environment and I feel privileged to be a part of it."