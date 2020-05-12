International Nurses Day: Midwifery relationship a remarkable one

Tuesday, 12 May, 2020 - 14:25

"I love getting to know people and their families and empowering women to welcome their new baby," the community-based lead maternity carer (LMC) says.

"Midwifery is about being 'with' women in partnership. I believe midwifery care is the foundation of health and wellbeing - giving families and babies the best start. Midwives are the first contact and link to ongoing health services and support."

Sarah always planned to move into midwifery once she finished her nursing training.

"I was on a nursing placement when I just fell in love with midwifery."

The arrival of her own children put this plan on hold, but the thought never went away.

Sarah was able to study through Wintec via satellite programme in Hawke’s Bay. This meant a lot of time away from her family while becoming qualified over three years.

"It was tough but a real highlight and achievement and I've never looked back."

Sarah now runs her clinic from home and has the support of a practice partner. She has recently become the Hawke’s Bay chair for the New Zealand College of Midwives which is an exciting new challenge.

"We have a fantastic group of midwives in Hawke’s Bay. The challenges of COVID-19 has seen us all come together for clinical and pastoral support. I know I can call any of the midwives here and get support. We really are a united team."

Sarah believes continuity of care that midwives offer through the journey of pregnancy, birth and postnatal period is a key factor in developing a partnership of trust.

"I get to see women and families at their very best and also during their most vulnerable times. Midwifery is not just about cuddling babies. There are many challenges for midwives and families but the midwifery relationship is a truly remarkable one," she says.

"My daughter is training to be a midwife and it’s really important to me that midwifery care is world class and sustainable for future generations of midwives and women."