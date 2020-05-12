International Nurses Day: Nursing's gain and firefighting's loss

Tuesday, 12 May, 2020 - 14:25

The 23-year-old is now 18 months into that new career, after completing his training at EIT in Hawke’s Bay.

In fact he considered a number of options while at college in Taupo, including firefighting, the military and becoming a doctor. But discussions with a high school teacher, the knowledge that he wanted to be closely involved in helping people, and tours of nursing training facilities saw the decision to become a nurse made at age 15.

Now on the front-line at Central Medical Practice in Napier, Kieran is particularly keen on working with patients to manage their long-term health conditions.

"I really like achieving goals with patients; showing them how they can make real differences to their health through exercise and diet.

"They pass what they learn to their families and friends, which means we have the opportunity to make a difference across the wider community."

Kieran is one of a rare breed; of the 240 registered nurses working in primary care in Hawke’s Bay, he is one of just three men.