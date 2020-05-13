No new cases of Covid-19 - Ministry of Health

Wednesday, 13 May, 2020 - 14:52

Again today, we are reporting no new cases of COVID-19.

This encouraging news means New Zealand’s combined total of confirmed and probable cases remains at 1,497, of which 1,147 are confirmed.

We now have 1,402 people reported as having recovered from COVID-19, an increase of 4 on yesterday. This is 94% of all confirmed and probable cases.

Again today there are two people receiving hospital level care for COVID-19 - one each in Middlemore and North Shore hospitals. Neither is in ICU.

We still have 16 significant clusters, four of which are closed.

There are no additional deaths to report.

Yesterday our laboratories processed 5,961 tests, bringing the total number of tests completed to date to 203,045.

"The milestone of 200 thousand tests is just over 4% of the population and is a significant achievement," says Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield.

"I want to recognise everyone who has been tested, and the skilled workforce carrying out this testing which will continue to be an important pillar in the fight against COVID-19."

Level 2

"As the country prepares for Level 2 tomorrow, the sense of anticipation is both palpable and understandable.

"We’re all looking forward to re-establishing some of the routines and rhythms of our ‘normal’ lives.

"In Level 2, it’s vital we continue to model the personal behaviours which are going to keep COVID-19 out of the New Zealand environment.

"The experiences we are seeing in other countries which have eased restrictions increasingly emphasises the need for us to be careful and not give away the substantial gains we've made."

Key health measures in Level 2 are:

- Keep your distance from other people when you’re out in public, including on transport.

- If you’re sick, stay home. Don’t go to work or school. Don’t socialise.

- If you have symptoms of cold or flu call your doctor or Healthline immediately and get tested.

- Good hand hygiene will continue to be the simplest and most effective tool we have to keep COVID-19 at bay.

- Keep your social gatherings to a maximum of 10 people at once.

- Keep track of where you’ve been and who you’ve seen to help with contact tracing if we need it.

"Today’s figures reinforce that we’re on the right path, maintaining our gains and heading for success but international experience shows that this is a stubborn virus," says Dr Bloomfield. "We don't want a situation where we start seeing spikes. We need to remain vigilant."

Waitematâ review

The Director-General has received a copy of the Waitematâ DHB review of the experience around COVID-19 staff infections at Waitakere Hospital and the St Margaret's cluster.

"It's a really good example of rapid and transparent reviewing of our response to COVID-19 in a very particular setting. We can learn and then translate those learnings into our advice nationally so all DHBs can benefit."

The review panel of four included a representative from the New Zealand Nurses Organisation, the Chief Nursing and Midwifery Officer from Waikato DHB and senior Waitematâ DHB executives.

Waitematâ DHB will be releasing the report at 2pm today.

Note: the number of recovered cases in today's data is 4. Notes provided to the Director-General for today's media conference referenced yesterday's total.