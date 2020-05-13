New chair for Health Hawke's Bay

Wednesday, 13 May, 2020 - 15:19

Te Oranga Hawke’s Bay, the organisation supporting the region’s general practice teams, has a new chairperson.

Na Raihania was last week elected to lead the organisation by the board of directors. Dr Nicola Toynton was elected deputy chairperson. Mr Raihana is an experienced advocate for MÄori with a long list of positions on iwi and health boards, including as the ministerial appointee for TairÄwhiti District Health Board and the iwi-appointed member to the MÄori Relationship Board in Hawke’s Bay. He is employed by the Department of Corrections.

Mr Raihania wants to continue the work Health Hawke’s Bay has been doing to improve access and remove barriers to primary healthcare. "I see our board role as supporting a primary care strategy that focuses on quality care, education and prevention. My passion is to find ways for whanau to invest in their own health success." He thanked outgoing chairman Bayden Barber for his "unstinting and tireless work leading us through a period of change and responding to the many challenges during his tenure. I am very pleased that he remains part of the board."

He welcomed Dr Nicola Toynton to the deputy chairperson role, saying her experience in governance and skills as a GP and practice owner will be of great value to the board.

"Our board has a great mix of professional, clinical and community-based people who are all focused on the needs of our population. Our immediate task is to provide guidance and at times leadership on the Covid-19 action plan. Our Health Hawke’s Bay staff are motivated and invested in our community and are committed to working alongside our health sector, practice owners and health champions at the coal face," said Mr Raihania.

New deputy, Dr Nicola Toynton, is a GP of 35 years who has practised in both England and New Zealand. She is looking forward to bringing a strong general practice voice to the board table. A New Zealand citizen, mother of four and grandmother of two, Dr Toynton has extensive governance experience, as an elected member of the General Medical Council (UK) and the Royal College of General Practitioners (UK). "Here in Hawke’s Bay I have been keen to understand the local culture and values, including attending Te Reo Maori classes in order to more fully understand Tikanga Maori."

Out-going board chairman Bayden Barber congratulated both on their appointments. "I look forward to working with Na and the board to continue our good work in improving health outcomes for the people of Hawke’s Bay."

Health Hawke’s Bay Chief Executive Wayne Woolrich thanked Mr Barber for his commitment and hard work during his time as chair and welcomed the new appointees to their roles. "Mr Raihania is an experienced and respected MÄori leader, while Dr Toynton has vast clinical experience in primary care; both will be an asset to the leadership of the Board."