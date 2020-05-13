Whai Ora, Whiti Ora Fund giving away up to $200,000 - Mental Health Foundation

Wednesday, 13 May, 2020 - 18:15

The Mental Health Foundation (MHF) is excited to launch the Whai Ora, Whiti Ora Fund, which has been created to help charitable organisations and community groups help tÄngata whaiora (or those of us who live with mental health and addictions challenges) to get through COVID-19 together.

Funded by the Ministry of Health, the Fund aims to help our tÄngata whaiora stay connected, supported and informed during COVID-19 by awarding mental health and addictions services or initiatives with up to $20,000. Your service or initiative may be currently underway, something that you have planned to do, or might be simply digitally pivoting your service to deliver to your community during COVID-19. We want to help you to help your communities through with grants of up to $20,000 from a total pool of $200,000.

"For those of us living with mental health and addiction challenges, things can feel a bit overwhelming at this time. We want to encourage innovative projects that will help our communities to flourish," MHF chief executive, Shaun Robinson says.

"The MHF has a long tradition of supporting and encouraging the lived experience community to whiti/shine in the form of community grants. This Fund will help you help your community move through Level 2 and beyond.

"If you’ve been planning a COVID-19 project that requires funding, then let us know how this Fund could bring this to life for your community."

Applicants will need to demonstrate how the Fund can sustain their service or initiative through COVID-19 or the next three months. Priority will be shown to applications which help people with mental health and addictions challenges who also identify as MÄori, Pasifika, and/or people who are older, live with disabilities or significant health considerations, belong to migrant or rainbow communities or are rurally isolated. Applications where people with lived experience of mental health and addictions challenges are leading or working on the service or initiative are also held in high esteem. Charitable organisations, and community groups supported by charitable organisations, are eligible to apply.

Things are moving fast! Applications are open now, with completed applications required by 5pm on Wednesday 28 May.

It’s easy to apply via the Fund’s online application form. You can also access a tips page on how to apply for more guidance.

If you have any questions, please email Gina Giordani at whitiorafund@mentalhealth.org.nz