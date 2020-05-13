Hapai Te Hauora Budget wishlist for 2020

Wednesday, 13 May, 2020 - 19:36

HÄpai Te Hauora, the largest MÄori public health collective in Aotearoa, outlines key priority areas it hopes to see for Budget 2020

Health

- An increase in dedicated public health and disease prevention funding

- Funding to support groups who work within their communities in the areas of mental well-being, alcohol, drug, gambling and other addictions

Housing

- Provision of funding to ensure access to emergency housing for whÄnau in need

Community wellbeing

- Funding to support MÄori responses to community well-being and mobilisation, including the provision of, and investment in, virtual engagement and communication tools and increased access health and safety provisions

Research

- Dedicated research and evaluation allocation for MÄori and Pacific community-led projects exploring wellbeing including individual, whÄnau and environmental sustainability initiatives

Business Sustainability

- Dedicated funding to organisations who are dependent on funding from harmful activities and commodities to sustain their business model

- Dedicated approaches to supporting economic sustainability and growth for MÄori-owned and operated businesses

Justice

- Emphasis on funding for rehabilitation in the criminal justice system, especially culturally appropriate services for MÄori

Education

- Te Reo MÄori made compulsory in all schools with an increase in funding of teaching resources in Te Reo MÄori

- Access to comprehensive digital learning platforms and devices that enable learning in all places and spaces

- Equitable support for kohanga reo institutes with effective transition into ‘Ready for School programmes’

WhÄnau Ora

- Continued funding increases for WhÄnau Ora, reflecting the importance of by MÄori for MÄori approaches in determining hauora, which has been demonstrated during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Selah Hart, CEO of HÄpai Te Hauora says "The timing of this year’s budget announcement during the Covid-19 pandemic should ensure public health issues are front and centre."

"We know that for many members of our communities, non-communicable disease affects them every single day, yet the level of investment and concerted effort to support sustained well-being falls short, especially for MÄori, Pacific, and low socio-economic groups."

"We have seen the government demonstrate its commitment to public health through its response to Covid-19, we ask now that they continue that commitment by addressing our entrenched health inequities by putting the health dollar into the areas highlighted here, which we know will have the most positive and sustainable impact for whÄnau."