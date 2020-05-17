One new case of Covid-19

Sunday, 17 May, 2020 - 13:45

Today there is one new confirmed case of COVID-19 to report in New Zealand.

The case is linked to the Rosewood cluster as a household contact of an earlier case.

This means New Zealand’s combined total of confirmed and probable cases is 1,499, of which 1,149 are confirmed cases of COVID-19.

We now have 1,433 people reported as having recovered from COVID-19, an increase of five on yesterday. This is 96% of all confirmed and probable cases.

Today there are two people receiving hospital-level care for COVID-19 - one each in Auckland and Middlemore hospitals. Neither of these patients is in ICU.

We still have 16 significant clusters.

There are no additional deaths to report.

The total number of tests completed to date is 228,148, an increase of 4,211.

Wellbeing in Level 2

New Zealanders have done a great job acting together against COVID-19 and we’ve worked hard to ensure physical distancing.

Now we’re moving to a new phase where many of us are heading back to work and school for the first time in a while.

While some of us will be looking forward to being around people again, it might also feel strange and some people may feel anxious.

These feelings are completely normal. It's ok to notice that it feels different and to reach out to someone to talk about it or to look for useful tips and guidance online.

There are several different ways for people to seek help as we settle into this next phase. There is a range of different resources available on the Ministry of Health website.

https://www.health.govt.nz/our-work/diseases-and-conditions/covid-19-novel-coronavirus/covid-19-health-advice-general-public/covid-19-mental-health-and-wellbeing-resources

It's also a really good time to start a daily wellbeing routine that can help keep you feeling physically and mentally fit. Looking after your mental wellbeing every day helps make coping with tougher times easier.

Stay healthy and stay safe New Zealand.