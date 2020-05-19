Ministry of Health celebrates World Family Doctor Day

Tuesday, 19 May, 2020 - 10:10

The Ministry of Health joins all New Zealanders in acknowledging the outstanding work of the nation's family doctors (GPs), on a global day dedicated to these frontline health workers.

"Today Tuesday 19 May 2020 is a day of worldwide celebration which most certainly deserves to be shared by our own GPs," says Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield.

"It's important for us all to recognise the training and work of New Zealand's GPs, and to thank them for their service and dedication.

"COVID-19 has reinforced the quality and professionalism of the people who work in our health and disability sector. It's been a time of both challenge and responsibility and everyone has had to pull together.

"Over the past few months, we've seen first hand how New Zealand's GPs have tackled unique challenges head on.

"Initiatives such as remote consultations by GPs, and their diagnosis, testing and treatment of people with COVID-19 have all played a significant role in the overall response and in bringing our case numbers under control.

"On behalf of the Ministry, thank you for this and also for what you do every day to keep New Zealanders and their families healthy."

New Zealand has around five and a half thousand GPs, from a worldwide total of more than 500,000.