'New insomnia treatment helps problem sleepers actively bring on sleep'

Today, Allan Baker, a well-known aviation psychologist, has announced the release of his new book, "BLIS™ For Insomniacs", which provides details on the new treatment he has developed which helps insomniacs and others with sleep problems to actively bring on sleep when they need it, rather than waiting passively for sleep to 'happen to them'. This is a breakthrough How-To-Get-To-Sleep technique and guide for anyone who struggles to get enough sleep.

Working with long haul airline pilots over the past 15 years, Allan has had to help them cope with the effects of too little sleep due to the nature of their work-changing time zones, flying at night, and frequent layovers in new cities and hotels. Finding that existing insomnia treatments simply did not provide adequate results, and knowing that pilots could not resort to using sleeping pills and other medications which would impair their performance, he set about trying to find a better solution.

"The problem is," he says, "most sleep therapies are simply rehashes of things that sleep professionals have been expounding for years, with limited success-until now there's been no significant new technique that addresses all the body's prerequisite conditions for sleep to occur, as a whole."

Extensive research through the relevant scientific literature, particularly that around the effective treatment of PTSD, and an ability to think outside the box, has led Allan to join-the-dots and make a discovery that appears to have eluded other sleep researchers.

The breakthrough postulates that the two main existing treatment paradigms, 'sleep hygiene' and cognitive behavioural therapy, are just two legs of a metaphorical Sleep Stool, and they only deal with some of the conditions that must be met for sleep to occur. The new technique, coined BLIS-for bilateral induced sleep-completes what Allan refers to as the third leg of the Sleep Stool, by providing an easy to learn and use method which helps the brain make the shift from emitting the high frequency Alpha waves of wakefulness, to the lower frequency Delta waves seen when we sleep. When all three legs of the stool are in balance, sleep is attained much more easily.

"I've discovered from knowledge of other areas of therapy, that it's possible to easily train your brain to shift from emitting alpha waves to delta waves, and when the brain emits delta waves, it basically brings on sleep."

Allan notes that the sleep industry worldwide is worth tens of billions of dollars, primarily because so many people struggle to get the sleep they desperately need.

"The downstream effects of disturbed sleep on health are massive," he says.

"If you're getting a couple of hours less sleep a night than you should, on average you're shortening your life by seven and a half years. Sleep is very important in keeping your immune system working well."

The new technique does not require the use of any aids, devices or apps, which makes it much more suitable to practice and use in almost any setting.

"The breakthrough came when I started treating getting to sleep as a skill that can be learned. The technique has been very effective with many of the pilots I've worked with, and I'm hoping that by releasing this book, I'll now be in a position to help many other sleep deprived people get more of the rest that they need and crave."

